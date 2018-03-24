Devin Haygood and Tyree Robinson granted release from YSU

Two more players are departing Youngstown State’s mens basketball team.

Junior forwards Devin Haygood and Tyree Robinson were granted their release on Friday. The university confirmed their departures on Saturday.

Head coach Jerrod Calhoun did not return a message seeking comment.

Haygood started 23 games for the Penguins this season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds a game and posting two double doubles. He leaves point guard Francisco Santiago as the lone player on the team that was recruited by previous head coach Jerry Slocum. Santiago isn’t a given to return as the senior — and YSU — is awaiting word from the NCAA if he will be granted a hardship waiver to gain an extra year of eligibility.

Santiago tore his ACL last July and then suffered additional injuries in December while trying to play through it.

Robinson came to YSU as a junior-college transfer from Odessa (Texas) Junior College. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.