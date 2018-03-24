BUSINESS DIGEST

Medical center to end maternity services

SALEM

Salem Regional Medical Center, an independent nonprofit hospital, announced plans Friday to close maternity services by the end of its fiscal year, June 30.

Current maternity patients scheduled to deliver after that date will be sent to other area maternity providers.

According to a medical center news release, as Columbiana County’s population ages, the area’s birth rate has been declining, yielding a drop of 15.6 percent in overall births from 2009 to 2017. During the same period of time, the number of babies born at SRMC has also decreased, with births falling from 714 in 2009 to 423 last year.

Shepherd of the Valley to host career fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Shepherd of the Valley will host a job fair for direct care staff (nurses and aides) at its corporate office, 5525 Silica Road, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Jobs are available at the Boardman, Howland, Niles and Poland communities as well as its home health agency.

Open interviews will be conducted. Available job opportunities can be viewed and applied for online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For information, contact Kelly Kenyhercz-Hall, corporate recruiter, at 330-530-4038 or kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Ohio’s jobless rate dropped in February

COLUMBUS

State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in January and was lower than the 5.1 percent rate in February 2017.

The national rate was 4.1 percent in February, unchanged from January, and down from 4.7 percent in January 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 13,400 jobs in February.

Job gains were reported in sectors that include educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; other services; and trade transportation and utilities. Those gains exceeded losses in professional and business services and information.

Government employment in Ohio decreased by 300 jobs in February.

Burlington celebrates grand reopening

NILES

Burlington – formerly Burlington Coat Factory – celebrated its grand reopening Friday in its new location next to Kohl’s in the Eastwood Mall complex.

The store will continue its re-opening celebrations today with a day of family events that includes prize giveaways.

Family Dollar store under renovation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Family Dollar store at 1833 Oak St. is under renovation and will reopen Thursday with festivities including giveaways and prizes.

