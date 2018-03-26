Burlington celebrates grand reopening

March 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NILES

Burlington – formerly Burlington Coat Factory – celebrated its grand reopening Friday in its new location next to Kohl's in the Eastwood Mall complex.

The store will continue its re-opening celebrations today with a day of family events that includes prize giveaways.

