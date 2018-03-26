Burlington celebrates grand reopening
NILES
Burlington – formerly Burlington Coat Factory – celebrated its grand reopening Friday in its new location next to Kohl's in the Eastwood Mall complex.
The store will continue its re-opening celebrations today with a day of family events that includes prize giveaways.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 15, 2018 midnight
Changes coming to Eastwood Mall
- March 8, 2018 midnight
Burlington expands
- February 14, 2018 4:22 p.m.
Cafaro Co. announces changes, additions to Eastwood Complex
- December 1, 2016 midnight
GRAND reOPENING
- February 7, 2018 10:36 a.m.
Weather cancels Ghossain’s grand opening celebration
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.