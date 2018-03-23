Youngstown's latest homicide victim is boy, 15

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said the victim in a homicide Thursday evening is a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators are waiting for the Mahoning County Coroners Office to release his name.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. Thursday to the parking lot of a church at Parkckiffe and Glenwood avenues, where the victim and a 19-year-old man from Sharon, Pa., who drove him there told police they met a pair of men at a home in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue. They had met over the Internet to sell some phones.

Instead the two men robbed them and one of them shot the 15-year-old, who later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police said the home was vacant.

The death is the third homicide in the city this year. In 2017, Youngstown had 26 homicides.