Youngstown police probe South Side homicide
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue on the city’s South Side about 7 p.m. Thursday.
Police said two people went to a house to sell a couple of phones to a buyer they contacted through the internet. When they arrived, two people came from the front porch, robbed the sellers, and fatally shot a male victim.
The two suspects fled on foot, police said.
The house was later discovered to be vacant.
This is the third homicide in Youngstown this year. The last one before this occurred March 10 when Darmetrus North was shot and killed on Summer Street, also on the South Side.
Police believe robbery was the motive in that one as well, according to a report in The Vindicator on March 13.
Anyone with information about that shooting or Thursday night’s slaying is asked to call Youngstown police at 330-742-8929 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 330-746-CLUE.
There were 26 homicides reported in Youngstown in 2017.
