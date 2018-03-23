Warrants issued for 3

YOUNGSTOWN

Warrants have been issued for three men who are suspects in a shooting earlier this month in the parking lot of a North Side bar. Carl Fleeton, 20, is charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, and Lavell Collins, 20, and Brandon Ravnell, 30, are each charged with improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The three are suspects in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar after a fight from inside the bar moved outside, reports said. The victim received a gunshot wound to the arm.