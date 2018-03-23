Warrants issued for 3
YOUNGSTOWN
Warrants have been issued for three men who are suspects in a shooting earlier this month in the parking lot of a North Side bar. Carl Fleeton, 20, is charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, and Lavell Collins, 20, and Brandon Ravnell, 30, are each charged with improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The three are suspects in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar after a fight from inside the bar moved outside, reports said. The victim received a gunshot wound to the arm.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 9, 2016 9:55 a.m.
UPDATE | Warrants issued for man suspected of shooting Youngstown firefighter
- September 27, 2016 9:39 a.m.
Warrant issued for suspect in Sunday's shooting
- October 13, 2017 midnight
Warren police explain connection between Tuesday shooting victim and crash
- October 12, 2017 9:45 a.m.
Citizen and police action take 12 firearms and illegal narcotics from Warren streets
- October 6, 2017 midnight
Cab driver robbed on East Side, shoots attacker
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.