Valley towns using speed cameras to lose state funds under new bill

YOUNGSTOWN

Communities that use speed cameras, including a growing number in the Mahoning Valley, would lose the amount of money they collect from those civil citations in state funding under a bill approved by the Ohio House.

The bill easily passed the House 65-19 and is on its way to the Ohio Senate, where it’s also expected to be approved, and then signed into law by Gov. John Kasich.

Local communities with cameras include Youngstown, Girard, Liberty, Howland and Weathersfield.

“It does raise concerns because the [speed-camera] money has been used to replace general-fund money for police purchases,” said Youngstown Finance Director Kyle Miasek. “If it affects how the state provides funds, it would be a significant concern.”

Youngstown expects to raise $888,000 in traffic-camera revenue this year, Miasek said.



Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.