Valley towns using speed cameras to lose state funds under new bill
YOUNGSTOWN
Communities that use speed cameras, including a growing number in the Mahoning Valley, would lose the amount of money they collect from those civil citations in state funding under a bill approved by the Ohio House.
The bill easily passed the House 65-19 and is on its way to the Ohio Senate, where it’s also expected to be approved, and then signed into law by Gov. John Kasich.
Local communities with cameras include Youngstown, Girard, Liberty, Howland and Weathersfield.
“It does raise concerns because the [speed-camera] money has been used to replace general-fund money for police purchases,” said Youngstown Finance Director Kyle Miasek. “If it affects how the state provides funds, it would be a significant concern.”
Youngstown expects to raise $888,000 in traffic-camera revenue this year, Miasek said.
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 4, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Youngstown council uses speeding citations money for expenditures
- July 27, 2017 12:10 a.m.
No immediate speed camera use changes planned locally after high court ruling
- March 23, 2018 midnight
House OKs bill to cut state funding to cities using cameras
- September 18, 2016 midnight
Youngstown police issued many speeding citations in last three months
- August 13, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.