Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines."
The Justice Department announced today it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high-school shooting last month. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic weapons, and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.
The president tweeted today: "Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period."
The government determined in 2010 that bump stocks couldn't be regulated unless Congress changed the law.
