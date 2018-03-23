Trump to promote infrastructure plan in Ohio next week
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.
Trump asked Congress in February to consider using a $200 billion federal investment to leverage more than $1 trillion in state, local and private funding to pay for improvements to the nation's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, bridges, ports and airports.
Trump has promoted the plan as one that would garner bipartisan support, but it has received a cool reception on Capitol Hill.
The White House said today Trump plans to travel to Richfield, near Cleveland, on Thursday to promote the plan.
Trump won Ohio in the 2016 presidential election.
