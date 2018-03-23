Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Please take bags and identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
