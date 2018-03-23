State patrol names Malvasi as driver in fatal Canfield crash
CANFIELD
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has determined that Michael Malvasi was driving in a fatal crash that killed 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo in November.
The car crashed on Shields Road, and a passerby called 911. When police arrived at the scene, they found an unoccupied vehicle that was registered to Malvasi.
A relative of Malvasi’s dropped Lanzo off at an urgent-care facility in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead, an OHSP officer said at the time.
A spokesman for the OSHP said it’s too early to determine whether the patrol will bring charges against Malvasi, 27, of Canfield.
In February, a Mahoning County grand jury indicted Malvasi on charges of trafficking in hashish and possession of hashish.
Those charges resulted from a search warrant Canfield police served at his house in August 2017 and the case remains open.
