Spend time, be involved to prevent suicide, addiction, speaker tells Austintown parents

AUSTINTOWN

Drew Edwards, an expert in addictive disease and behavioral medicine, spoke to parents at Austintown Fitch High School about identifying warning signs and preventing dangerous behavior in their children.

The speech this week was part of the Drugs Destroying Futures program provided by Austintown schools and On Demand Drug Testing.

“I want to talk to you about the big picture and why so many of our kids are dying. I want to give you some data. It’s shocking,” Edwards said. “We’ve become so numb to hearing about drugs and suicide.”

Throughout his speech, Edwards told anecdotes of teenagers who struggled with drug addiction or suicidal thoughts and their parents who didn’t know how to handle it. He emphasized a need for parental intervention, support and involvement in their children’s lives early on.

Edwards recommended parents have dinner with their kids, always be aware of their location, enforce curfews and know the parents of their children’s friends. He also advised them to form strong family relationships and lovingly discipline children.

