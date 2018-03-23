Senate OKs budget

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Senate this week approved the $2.6 billion state capital budget that includes about $17.5 million in projects for the Mahoning Valley.

Most of the money –$14.6 million – is going to Youngstown State University.

That includes $4 million to YSU to help fund the Mahoning Valley Innovation Center and Commercialization Center, which will be housed in the former Mahoning County misdemeanant jail on West Commerce Street in Youngstown. The center will be a shared resource training center that will include all academic disciplines and innovations.

YSU received $3 million for that project in the previous capital budget. The House approved the bill earlier, and it now goes to Gov. John Kasich for his approval.

Other Valley projects to be funded include $375,000 for a live fire training facility; $300,000 for the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center; $200,000 for improvements to Eastwood Field in Niles; and $202,703 for improvements to the Department of Job and Family Services office in Youngstown.