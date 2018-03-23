School threats made by former student outside Ohio, Howland police say

HOWLAND

Howland police have determined that threats made against the middle school over social media Thursday night came from a fraudulent Snapchat account created by a former student who no longer resides in Ohio.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported the text of the message, which was circulated on Instagram and SnapChat.

“This message is for everyone at Howland this is for Howland middle school. Hey everyone, I’m so [expletive] tired of everyone and everything so here’s the deal I’m going to ruin everybody’s field trip tomorrow during school I am going to shoot up the school watch me do it I mean it I’m going to do it there’s no turning back or backing down.”

The investigation determined that there is no credible threat to the safety of students, according to a statement from the police department shortly after midnight.

"We are currently working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," the statement reads. "We thank you for all of the incoming tips and information that was received from various media sources."

It added that the department will remain vigilant in the protection of township residents and students.

Earlier Thursday night, schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher said the school and police were treating the message seriously but didn't consider it a viable threat. He said police would be in the building all day Friday and that school would continue as normal.

However, he said, students will not be penalized for staying home if they feel unsafe attending.

Parents of students in the school district were notified of the situation by phone Thursday night.