Resentenced in rape

WARREN

This time a year ago, former Weathersfield man Brian McGhee was looking at spending the rest of his life in prison. On Thursday, he was resentenced to 11 years, minus more than three years already served, after his original conviction was thrown out on appeal last summer.

McGhee, 48, lived in the Westwood Lake Mobile Home Park when he was accused of raping a young girl 10 times over four years. He was convicted at trial in 2014 and sentenced to 39 years to life.

But the 11th District Court of Appeals ruled last summer that Judge Ronald Rice erred when he allowed an expert witness to testify about the effects on minors of sexual abuse.

Gabe Wildman, assistant county prosecutor, said the plea was reached to avoid having to take the case to trial again because the victim “went through a lot” in testifying the first time.

McGhee was convicted the first time of 10 counts of rape and three of gross sexual imposition. This time he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. None of the charges this time carried a potential life sentence.