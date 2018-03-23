Prostitution charges
AUSTINTOWN
An investigation into human trafficking and associated activities led police to arrest a woman on prostitution and drug charges Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police said an officer responded to an ad on a website used for escort services and arranged a meeting, with an agreed upon price of $180 for one hour.
The officer met the woman at a location in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road. The woman, identified as Shyane Duley, 20, of Warren, was arrested on charges of soliciting, possessing criminal tools and possessing drug-abuse instruments due to police finding a syringe in her bra, according to the report and court records.
