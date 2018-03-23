Preschool open house
CAMPBELL
CCW Academy Preschool, 585 Sanderson Ave., will conduct its 43rd open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited. The preschool is accepting children age 21/2 to 5.
All structured classes are conducted in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon with day care available until 5:30 p.m. Registration will be available for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. For information, contact the school administrator, Janet Petro, at 330-755-7041.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 4, 2018 8:45 a.m.
Preschool Lab to offer open enrollment
- December 15, 2016 12:56 p.m.
City district preschool class awarded five stars
- March 6, 2017 8:49 a.m.
WORTH A LOOK
- March 24, 2017 midnight
Infant welfare grant awarded to Alta
- October 17, 2016 9:52 a.m.
WORTH A LOOK
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.