Preschool open house

CAMPBELL

CCW Academy Preschool, 585 Sanderson Ave., will conduct its 43rd open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited. The preschool is accepting children age 21/2 to 5.

All structured classes are conducted in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon with day care available until 5:30 p.m. Registration will be available for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. For information, contact the school administrator, Janet Petro, at 330-755-7041.