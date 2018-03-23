Police probe break-in
BOARDMAN
Township police are investigating a break-in at a Market Street business early Thursday. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Smoker Friendly about 1 a.m. when an alarm sounded.
Police found the front dead bolt had been damaged, and said surveillance video showed two suspects entering the business and stealing "numerous cartons of cigarettes." An employee estimated they got away with about 103 cigarette cartons (valued at an estimated $9,720), 12 packs of rolling papers and about $500 in vaping merchandise, according to the report.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 22, 2017 1:20 p.m.
Boardman police investigate dollar store break-in
- December 11, 2017 10:57 a.m.
Suspect arrested after Liberty Giant Eagle robbery
- January 19, 2018 11:42 a.m.
Youngstown man arrested on B&E charge in Boardman
- January 20, 2018 midnight
Boardman police arrest suspected cigarette thief
- September 6, 2017 9:57 a.m.
’Boomer and Carton’ radio host Craig Carton arrested
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.