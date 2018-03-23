Police probe break-in

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a break-in at a Market Street business early Thursday. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Smoker Friendly about 1 a.m. when an alarm sounded.

Police found the front dead bolt had been damaged, and said surveillance video showed two suspects entering the business and stealing "numerous cartons of cigarettes." An employee estimated they got away with about 103 cigarette cartons (valued at an estimated $9,720), 12 packs of rolling papers and about $500 in vaping merchandise, according to the report.