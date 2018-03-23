Police find lots of weed, pills following chase and crash

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found more than a pound of marijuana and 222 painkillers late Thursday following a chase on the South Side.

Tyrone Chatman, 20, of Early Road, is in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today on drug and traffic charges in municipal court.

Reports said officer Jacob Short tried to pull over a car about 10:55 p.m. driven by Chatman for having no front license plate.

Chatman refused to stop and led officers on a chase until Chatman's car rammed a tree on Summer Street. Chatman refused to get out of the car and officers had to break the windows with their batons to get Chatman out.

The marijuana was in three large freezer bags and two smaller bags, reports said. Chatman also had 14 bullets in his pockets also.