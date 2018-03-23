Poland branch closed
POLAND
The Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will be closed Tuesday morning to accommodate a staff training session. The library will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will reopen from 1 to 9 p.m. All other libraries in the system will be open at their regular hours.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 22, 2018 1:34 p.m.
Poland library has adjusted hours on March 27
- March 6, 2018 midnight
Branch closed half-day
- February 26, 2018 midnight
Main library to open late Tuesday
- January 30, 2017 10:24 a.m.
Husted staff to be in Poland Feb. 9
- September 8, 2016 3:53 p.m.
Struthers library closed through Friday for water repairs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.