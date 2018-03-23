Poland branch closed

March 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

POLAND

The Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will be closed Tuesday morning to accommodate a staff training session. The library will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will reopen from 1 to 9 p.m. All other libraries in the system will be open at their regular hours.

