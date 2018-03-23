OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The House intelligence committee voted Thursday to approve its final report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, ending its inquiry and giving a final endorsement to the GOP conclusion there was no coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. The full Republican-written report will be released to the public after intelligence agencies conduct a classification review, which could take weeks.

A lawyer for a porn actress who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump demanded Thursday that the Trump Organization preserve all of its records relating to the $130,000 she was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement. Citing “unmistakable links” between Trump’s company and the confidentiality agreement that Stormy Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election, attorney Michael Avenatti said he intended to subpoena the Trump Organization for the same documents.

Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel’s Russia investigation resigned Thursday, shaking up the legal team just as Trump intensifies attacks on an inquiry he calls nothing more than a witch hunt.The departure of attorney John Dowd removes the primary negotiator and legal strategist who had been molding Trump’s defense. It also comes just days after the Trump legal team added a new lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova, who has accused FBI officials of being involved in a “brazen plot” to exonerate Hillary Clinton in the email investigation and to “frame” Trump for nonexistent crimes.

Source: Associated Press