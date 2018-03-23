Number of city's kids poisoned by lead above state average
CLEVELAND
The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.
The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports new data from the state health department shows a slight uptick over the past two years in the number of children with levels high enough to warrant a state investigation into the lead source.
About 12 percent of city children under 6 screened for lead in 2016 and 2017 had a level of the toxin requiring action. The data for 2017 is considered preliminary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say no lead level is safe for young children.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 23, 2017 midnight
Expect robust gains from health study of the Valley
- July 19, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Mohip’s numbers show mixed results for city schools
- April 14, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown has some of the worst air in Ohio, report says
- September 23, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Youngstown, other Valley schools, have high rates of students on Medicaid
- June 25, 2017 midnight
Hopeful signs with uptick in Y’town reading scores
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.