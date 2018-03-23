No charges for naked Bills wide receiver
LOS ANGELES
Prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones after a naked, bloody argument with his brother in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Los Angeles prosecutors declined the case because of “insufficient evidence,” district attorney’s office spokesman Paul Eakins told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The 22-year-old Jones was arrested after officers were called to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles, said police spokesman Luis Garcia. Jones was found “breaking glass doors and windows” and arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Garcia said.
The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted a video showing a nude Zay Jones pushing his brother, Cayleb, in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building.
