UPDATE | Mohip not chosen for top Fargo schools job

Two out of three known superintendent searches in which Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip was a candidate have ended with other selections.

Fargo, North Dakota, schools announced Friday that the board selected Rupak Gandhi, currently assistant superintendent of a Colorado district.

“After initially voting 8-1, the school board voted unanimously in a special meeting Friday to offer Gandhi the position,” according to Inforum newspaper in Fargo.



It was also announced March 20 that Mohip was not selected for the Boulder (Colo.) Valley School District Board of Education superintendent job.

Mohip is still one of six finalists for the superintendent’s job in the Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota.

In Osseo, the first round of interviews begins April 2.

An Ohio Department of Education spokesperson said if Mohip decides to leave the district, a new Academic Distress Commission – made up of five members – will be charged with choosing a new CEO.

Mohip was put in place here by House Bill 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015.

It enabled a state-appointed distress commission to hire a CEO to lead the district.

The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.