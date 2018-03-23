Man says he was beaten by 'Duke and Poo' for his shoes
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a 31-year-old East Midlothian Boulevard man was hospitalized early today after he was beaten by three men over a pair of shoes.
Police were called to the victim's apartment about 1:50 a.m., where the victim said he was beaten by three men, two he knows by the names of Duke and Poo, because a man they know claimed the victim kept a pair of his shoes.
Reports said the victim had two black eyes and a broken nose and had blood covering his face. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.
