MAHONING COUNTY Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Floayesha Robinson, 27, West Indianola Avenue, endangering children.

Manuel Davila Jr., 47, Pasadena Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired.

Damarcus M. Sadler, 29, West Myrtle Avenue, two counts of attempted aggravated arson, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Claude Westfall, 51, Market Street, Boardman, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, intimidation and retaliation.

Dennis S. Modena, 52, Murraysville, Pa., possession of cocaine.

John Chaszeyka, 61, North Lakeview Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Edward Navarro Jr., 38, Chatman Lane, extortion and telecommunications harassment.

Eugene Thompkins, 26, East Midlothian Boulevard, and Kashmere Womack, 24, Megan Circle, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification and obstructing official business.

Richard A. Wilk, 58, Aurora, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI.

Donald J. Wilson, 38, Erie Street, West Middlesex, Pa., grand theft.

Edward Thomas, 34, Miami Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Samantha Wayne, 32, Lettie Avenue, Campbell, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and OVI.

Arthur Thomas, 40, Clearmount Avenue, possession of drugs.

Tamika Croft, 26, Chapman Avenue, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Shawn Mills, 33, River Road, Greenville, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Steve Gardner, 34, Ford Avenue, possession of cocaine and criminal trespass.

Travis Hackett, 26, Parkview Avenue, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business.

Brandon Hasley, 25, Elm Street, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

Dana Wallace, 26, Griselda Lane, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Jason Peck, 41, Ohio State Penitentiary, Hubbard-Coitsville Road, two counts of intimidation, harassment with a bodily substance, arson and criminal damaging.

Nathaniel Saunders, 30, Ohio State Penitentiary, Hubbard-Coitsville Road, harassment with bodily substance.

Omandre Randall, 20, Ohio State Penitentiary, Hubbard-Coitsville Road, harassment with bodily substance.

Jordan A. Poole, 21, Eastway Drive, unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Justin Clark, 38, Pineview Avenue, three counts of endangering children and domestic violence.

Praxedes R. Burgos, aka Prexedes Reyes, 39, Milwaukee, burglary, assault and obstructing official business.

Ronald Higham, 41, North Heights Avenue, failure to verify current address.

Melissa Buchanan, 39, Hazeltine Avenue, three counts of insurance fraud, forgery and theft.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts