Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CHATMAN, TYRONE J JR, 11/15/1997, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

COLLINS, ELLIOT LOGAN, 01/23/1997, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PAROLE VIOLATION

GATEWOOD, BRIAN J, 04/18/1980, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

HIGHAM, RONALD E JR, 08/10/1976, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, ENDANGERING CHILDREN

KLEINE, WANDA, 04/14/1969, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

PERKINS, JAMIE A, 05/24/1974, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, DANIELLE S, 05/27/1991, 03/16/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORTIY

BANNISTER, LLOYD A, 06/01/1971, 03/17/2018

BELTON, ELIEJAIAH I, 09/20/1991, 03/20/2018

BROWN, ANDRE R, 09/06/1980, 03/17/2018, TIME SERVED

CLINKSCALE, KEVIN A, 02/28/1986, 01/05/2018