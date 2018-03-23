Kasich names replacement for 7th District Court of Appeals

YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. John Kasich today appointed a Columbiana County Common Pleas Court magistrate to fill a vacant seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals.

Kathleen Bartlett of North Jackson, a magistrate for the past 12 years, is the lone Republican candidate for this seat in the election and was the only person to apply for the open position.

Her appointment is effective April 9.

Bartlett, who is also a part-time magistrate in Leetonia’s mayor’s court, will face the winner of the two-person Democratic primary in the November general election.

The Democratic candidates are Judge David A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Area Couort and Holly Hanni, both of Boardman.

The position pays $152,850 annually.

The appeals position was vacated Jan. 26 by Judge Mary DeGenaro, who was selected to fill an unexpired term on the Ohio Supreme Court. She is the lone Republican candidate for that spot on the state’s highest court.

The 7th District includes Mahoning, Columbiana, Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe and Noble counties.