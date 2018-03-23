Involuntary manslaughter plea comes in murder case
YOUNGSTOWN
One of two suspects in the Oct. 18 murder of a South Lakeview Avenue man pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and a firearm specification.
Prosecutors are recommending that James Perry, 19, of East Lucius Avenue, receive a prison sentence of 13 years provided he cooperates against his co-defendant, Jesse Stewart, also 19.
The two are charged with the murder of Evan Amos, 22, who police say was shot and killed after he answered a knock on the side door of his home about 11:30 p.m.
Police said the pair were trying to rob Amos.
