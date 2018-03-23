METRO DIGEST || Howland school threat

Howland school threat

HOWLAND

Howland police are investigating threats made against the middle school over social media Thursday night.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported the text of the message, which has been circulating on Instagram and SnapChat.

“This message is for everyone at Howland this is for Howland middle school. Hey everyone, I’m so [expletive] tired of everyone and everything so here’s the deal I’m going to ruin everybody’s field trip tomorrow during school I am going to shoot up the school watch me do it I mean it I’m going to do it there’s no turning back or backing down.”

Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher said the school and police are treating the message seriously but don’t consider it a viable threat. He said police would be in the building all day Friday and that school would continue as normal. Spicher also said students will not be penalized for staying home if they feel unsafe attending.

Parents of students in the school district were notified by phone.

Warrants issued for 3

YOUNGSTOWN

Warrants have been issued for three men who are suspects in a shooting earlier this month in the parking lot of a North Side bar. Carl Fleeton, 20, is charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, and Lavell Collins, 20, and Brandon Ravnell, 30, are each charged with improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The three are suspects in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue bar after a fight from inside the bar moved outside, reports said. The victim received a gunshot wound to the arm.

Prostitution charges

AUSTINTOWN

An investigation into human trafficking and associated activities led police to arrest a woman on prostitution and drug charges Wednesday, according to a police report.

Police said an officer responded to an ad on a website used for escort services and arranged a meeting, with an agreed upon price of $180 for one hour.

The officer met the woman at a location in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road. The woman, identified as Shyane Duley, 20, of Warren, was arrested on charges of soliciting, possessing criminal tools and possessing drug-abuse instruments due to police finding a syringe in her bra, according to the report and court records.

Senate OKs budget

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Senate this week approved the $2.6 billion state capital budget that includes about $17.5 million in projects for the Mahoning Valley.

Most of the money –$14.6 million – is going to Youngstown State University.

That includes $4 million to YSU to help fund the Mahoning Valley Innovation Center and Commercialization Center, which will be housed in the former Mahoning County misdemeanant jail on West Commerce Street in Youngstown. The center will be a shared resource training center that will include all academic disciplines and innovations.

YSU received $3 million for that project in the previous capital budget. The House approved the bill earlier, and it now goes to Gov. John Kasich for his approval.

Other Valley projects to be funded include $375,000 for a live fire training facility; $300,000 for the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center; $200,000 for improvements to Eastwood Field in Niles; and $202,703 for improvements to the Department of Job and Family Services office in Youngstown.

Police probe break-in

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a break-in at a Market Street business early Thursday. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Smoker Friendly about 1 a.m. when an alarm sounded.

Police found the front dead bolt had been damaged, and said surveillance video showed two suspects entering the business and stealing “numerous cartons of cigarettes.” An employee estimated they got away with about 103 cigarette cartons (valued at an estimated $9,720), 12 packs of rolling papers and about $500 in vaping merchandise, according to the report.

Resentenced in rape

WARREN

This time a year ago, former Weathersfield man Brian McGhee was looking at spending the rest of his life in prison. On Thursday, he was resentenced to 11 years, minus more than three years already served, after his original conviction was thrown out on appeal last summer.

McGhee, 48, lived in the Westwood Lake Mobile Home Park when he was accused of raping a young girl 10 times over four years. He was convicted at trial in 2014 and sentenced to 39 years to life.

But the 11th District Court of Appeals ruled last summer that Judge Ronald Rice erred when he allowed an expert witness to testify about the effects on minors of sexual abuse.

Gabe Wildman, assistant county prosecutor, said the plea was reached to avoid having to take the case to trial again because the victim “went through a lot” in testifying the first time.

McGhee was convicted the first time of 10 counts of rape and three of gross sexual imposition. This time he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. None of the charges this time carried a potential life sentence.

Campbell Civics Day

CAMPBELL

The city will host its annual Civics Day for local students throughout the day today between Roosevelt Park and city hall.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is the featured speaker. Mayor Nick Phillips, council President George Levendis and Judge Patrick Cunning of municipal court also will address the students.

Later in the day, the students will participate in a mock city council session.

The city will have a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at city hall for anyone interested in receiving Community Housing Impact and Preservation funds for use in home-repair projects this year.

CHIP funding is intended to help people living in poor to moderate-income neighborhoods make necessary repairs to their homes, such as fixing furnaces or patching roofs. The city has $350,000 to put toward projects, and funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

At 7 p.m. April 12, the city will host a town-hall meeting focusing on probate and estate-planning issues at city hall.

Preschool open house

CAMPBELL

CCW Academy Preschool, 585 Sanderson Ave., will conduct its 43rd open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited. The preschool is accepting children age 21/2 to 5.

All structured classes are conducted in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon with day care available until 5:30 p.m. Registration will be available for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. For information, contact the school administrator, Janet Petro, at 330-755-7041.

Eateries to raise funds

BOARDMAN

Three Boardman restaurants are participating in Miracle Meals fundraisers to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. Customers need to present an event flier at the restaurant in order for the hospital to be eligible for the donation.

The Texas Roadhouse, 1221 Boardman-Poland Road, participated Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 525 Boardman-Poland Road, participates from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7, and BJ’s Brewhouse, 7327 Market St., participates from 1 to 11 p.m. April 12.

All funds raised at the events stay in the Valley to benefit local children. For information, visit www.akronchildrens.org/events or contact Sarah Podolan at spodolan@akronchildrens.org or 330-746-8714.

Poland branch closed

POLAND

The Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will be closed Tuesday morning to accommodate a staff training session. The library will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will reopen from 1 to 9 p.m. All other libraries in the system will be open at their regular hours.