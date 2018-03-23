House OKs bill to cut state funding to cities using cameras

COLUMBUS

The Ohio House has approved a bill to cut state funding to cities and villages by the amount they collect from traffic enforcement cameras.

Cleveland.com reports the Senate will consider legislation sponsored by Cincinnati Republican Rep. Bill Seitz. The House passed the bill Wednesday on a 65-19 vote.

Seitz says the bill is a test of claims that cameras are meant to protect the public and not to raise money.

House opponents say the legislation punishes cities dealing with the effects of other cuts in state funding.