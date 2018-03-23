Gov. Kasich appoints Chamber rep to turnpike commission

March 23, 2018 at 5:01p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. John Kasich appointed Guy Coviello, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s vice president of governmental affairs, to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The term began Thursday and ends June 30, 2023.

The 10-member commission oversees matters pertaining to the 241-mile toll road.

