Gov. Kasich appoints Chamber rep to turnpike commission
YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. John Kasich appointed Guy Coviello, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s vice president of governmental affairs, to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.
The term began Thursday and ends June 30, 2023.
The 10-member commission oversees matters pertaining to the 241-mile toll road.
