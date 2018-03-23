Eateries to raise funds

BOARDMAN

Three Boardman restaurants are participating in Miracle Meals fundraisers to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. Customers need to present an event flier at the restaurant in order for the hospital to be eligible for the donation.

The Texas Roadhouse, 1221 Boardman-Poland Road, participated Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 525 Boardman-Poland Road, participates from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7, and BJ’s Brewhouse, 7327 Market St., participates from 1 to 11 p.m. April 12.

All funds raised at the events stay in the Valley to benefit local children. For information, visit www.akronchildrens.org/events or contact Sarah Podolan at spodolan@akronchildrens.org or 330-746-8714.