Citigroup puts new restrictions on some gun sales

Citigroup puts new restrictions on some gun sales

NEW YORK

Citigroup put new restrictions on firearm sales by its business customers, the company said Thursday, making it the first bank to announce changes to its policies in the wake of the school shooting in Florida.

Citigroup will require its clients and business customers not to sell a firearm to anyone who hasn’t passed a background check or anyone under age 21.

The company also will not allow its customers to sell what are known as bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

Businesses who do not comply with these new restrictions will have their Citi banking relationship eventually wound down.

Number of city’s kids poisoned by lead above state average

CLEVELAND

The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports new data from the state health department shows a slight uptick over the past two years in the number of children with levels high enough to warrant a state investigation into the lead source.

About 12 percent of city children under 6 screened for lead in 2016 and 2017 had a level of the toxin requiring action. The data for 2017 is considered preliminary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say no lead level is safe for young children.

House OKs bill to cut state funding to cities using cameras

COLUMBUS

The Ohio House has approved a bill to cut state funding to cities and villages by the amount they collect from traffic enforcement cameras.

Cleveland.com reports the Senate will consider legislation sponsored by Cincinnati Republican Rep. Bill Seitz. The House passed the bill Wednesday on a 65-19 vote.

Seitz says the bill is a test of claims that cameras are meant to protect the public and not to raise money.

House opponents say the legislation punishes cities dealing with the effects of other cuts in state funding.

YouTube tightens restrictions on firearms videos

SAN BRUNO, Calif.

YouTube has tightened its restrictions on firearms videos.

The video-serving network owned by Google is banning videos that provide instructions on how to make a firearm, ammunition, high-capacity magazines and accessories such as bump stocks and silencers.

The ban includes showing viewers how to install the accessories or modifications. YouTube also prohibits content about the sale of guns or firearm accessories.

The policy comes weeks after a mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

The National Sports Shooting Foundation says such restrictions “impinge on the Second Amendment.” The group worries about the potential for blocking “educational content” that instructs and improves skills.

Associated Press