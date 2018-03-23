Campbell Civics Day

CAMPBELL

The city will host its annual Civics Day for local students throughout the day today between Roosevelt Park and city hall.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is the featured speaker. Mayor Nick Phillips, council President George Levendis and Judge Patrick Cunning of municipal court also will address the students.

Later in the day, the students will participate in a mock city council session.

The city will have a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at city hall for anyone interested in receiving Community Housing Impact and Preservation funds for use in home-repair projects this year.

CHIP funding is intended to help people living in poor to moderate-income neighborhoods make necessary repairs to their homes, such as fixing furnaces or patching roofs. The city has $350,000 to put toward projects, and funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

At 7 p.m. April 12, the city will host a town-hall meeting focusing on probate and estate-planning issues at city hall.