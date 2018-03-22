Youngstown students to receive tennis lessons

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University men's and women's tennis teams and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley are exposing young students to the sport of tennis. Success After 6 students from the Youngstown Community School are receiving lessons every Friday through the end of the school year.

On Friday, they will work with YSU tennis teams at Boardman Tennis Center, 1223 W. Western Reserve Road.

Tennis became a big part of Success After 6 last summer, thanks to a grant with the United States Tennis Association and a partnership with the Jewish Community Center.

Through support from The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and United Way, the tennis program will carry over into this summer.