Youngstown police investigating South Side shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Glenwood Avenue near Sherwood Avenue on the city's South Side about 7 p.m.
Police can't confirm the exact number of suspects or if the shooting was fatal.
One local TV station, however, reported one person was killed in a robbery gone bad.
More details will be reported as they're released.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 29, 2016 8:51 p.m.
Youngstown police investigating South Side shooting
- November 14, 2017 11:10 a.m.
Youngstown police find 39 shell casings after South Side shooting
- March 24, 2017 4:14 p.m.
Youngstown police on scene at South Side shooting
- October 25, 2016 5:57 p.m.
Youngstown police respond to South Side shooting
- October 17, 2017 9:55 a.m.
Youngstown cops find shell casings near South Side gas station
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.