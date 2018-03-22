Youngstown CityScape kicks off annual fundraising effort
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown CityScape today kicked off its 21st annual Streetscape beautification program’s fundraising efforts.
CityScape usually raises about $50,000 annually for the Streetscape program.
About 800 volunteers will beautify and cleanup downtown and surrounding areas from 9 a.m. to noon June 2.
Anyone interesting in volunteering can sign up by downloading a form on the organization’s website – www.cityscape.com – and email it to CityScape at info@youngtowncityscape.com or by calling 330-742-4040.
