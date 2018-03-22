Wellness, Lunch & Learn at JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s Wellness Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the multipurpose room, 505 Gypsy Lane, features a discussion by Hospice of the Valley personnel of the special type of home care for people with life-limiting illnesses, and how patients and their families can have more involvement and greater control in decisions relating to their plan of care.

To register, go online at jccyoungstown.org or call 330-746-3250, ext. 195.