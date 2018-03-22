Wellness, Lunch & Learn at JCC
YOUNGSTOWN
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s Wellness Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the multipurpose room, 505 Gypsy Lane, features a discussion by Hospice of the Valley personnel of the special type of home care for people with life-limiting illnesses, and how patients and their families can have more involvement and greater control in decisions relating to their plan of care.
To register, go online at jccyoungstown.org or call 330-746-3250, ext. 195.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 18, 2018 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || YBI lunch
- September 11, 2016 9:08 a.m.
SENIOR SIDELIGHTS
- June 9, 2017 9:08 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- October 20, 2017 8:54 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- December 9, 2016 8:32 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.