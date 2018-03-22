Three players leave YSU men's basketball team
Youngstown State has granted the release of sophomores Braun Hartfield and Jeremiah Ferguson as well as freshman Jacob Brown. All three players intend to transfer.
Verbalcommits.com first reported the story.
Hartfield would have been the team's returning leading scorer with 13. 7 points per game in the 2017-18 season.
Jeremiah Ferguson started the year as the starting point guard, but he broke his nose in the season opener, missing a few games and never reclaiming that role. He finished the year averaging 4.3 points per game. Brown appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 5.4 minutes in that stretch.
The departures leave head coach Jerrod Calhoun with only two players left that were brought in by his predecessor, Jerry Slocum. Junior Devin Haygood can return next season, while senior Francisco Santiago needs a hardship waiver from the NCAA to come back.
The Penguins are waiting for word from the NCAA on Santiago's status.
