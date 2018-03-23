BREAKING: School threats made by former student outside Ohio, Howland police say

UPDATE: Fatal shooting tonight during supposed phone sale


Published March 22, 2018 at 10:45 p.m.
Updated March 22, 2018 at 10:45 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Two people went to a house to sell a couple phones to a buyer they contacted through the internet. When they arrived, two people came from the front porch, robbed the sellers, and fatally shot a male victim.

The two suspects fled on foot.

The house they were in was later discovered to be vacant.

This is the third homicide in Youngstown this year.

