Sebring school board has special meeting Friday
SEBRING — Sebring school board will have a special meeting a 7 a.m. Friday to discuss personnel decisions in the district's administrative office, 510 N. 14th St.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 10, 2018 3:25 p.m.
Sebring school board meets early Thursday
- February 9, 2017 12:26 p.m.
McDonald school board has special meeting Friday
- August 2, 2017 10:25 a.m.
McDonald school board has special meeting Friday morning
- August 17, 2016 5:38 p.m.
Youngstown school board has special meeting Friday afternoon
- October 17, 2016 11:34 a.m.
Sebring school board meets at 6 p.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.