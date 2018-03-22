Schiavoni talks opioids, pharmaceutical lawsuit at Lowellville forum

March 22, 2018 at 7:35p.m.

LOWELLVILLE — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Schiavoni participated in an open forum tonight at the Mount Carmel Society social hall.

The event centered on Schiavoni's gubernatorial race and a lawsuit that Ray Carlson, pharmacist and owner of RC Compounding and RC Outsourcing, has filed against the Ohio Board of Pharmacy. The lawsuit asks the board to investigate whether pharmacists in major chains are adhering to federal regulations when filling subscriptions.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and Mayor James Iudiciani also spoke at the forum.

