Ryan urges president to exempt European nations from steel and aluminum tariffs

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is urging the president to exempt European nations from steel and aluminum tariffs.

In a letter today to President Donald Trump, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, wrote: “I was pleased to see your administration give this issue the attention it deserves, as well as the announcement to impose a 10-percent tariff on aluminum imports, a 25-percent tariff on steel, and to exempt Canada. However, I was disappointed that exemptions for European countries were not included. Implemented in a practical and measured approach, these tariffs will help protect our steel and aluminum industries from further decline. But without these additional exemptions for our important allies, our steel industry will experience chaos and job loss.”

Ryan added: “We need to be tough on trade, but we also need to be smart. We can do both.”