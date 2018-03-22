Railroad safety bill
COLUMBUS
The Ohio House approved a bill, sponsored by state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, to improve safety by requiring drivers to stop for on-track equipment at railroad crossings.
"On-track equipment may not always look like a train, but these machines often present the same dangers," said Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.
The bill would require drivers to watch, listen and potentially stop for approaching on-track equipment. Those who fail to do so would face similar penalties as those who violate train-railroad crossing law. The bill moves to the Senate.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 12, 2017 midnight
- May 12, 2017 midnight
DeWine, Sutton look like early favorites in ’18 governor’s race
- August 18, 2016 midnight
Railroads show little progress on safety technology
- August 17, 2016 2:52 p.m.
Railroads show little progress on key safety technology
- October 19, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Boardman Township officials may have answer to safety hazard on Maple Avenue railroad crossing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.