Railroad safety bill

COLUMBUS

The Ohio House approved a bill, sponsored by state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, to improve safety by requiring drivers to stop for on-track equipment at railroad crossings.

"On-track equipment may not always look like a train, but these machines often present the same dangers," said Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

The bill would require drivers to watch, listen and potentially stop for approaching on-track equipment. Those who fail to do so would face similar penalties as those who violate train-railroad crossing law. The bill moves to the Senate.