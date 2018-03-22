Pharmacist pleads guilty to diluting antibiotics, loses license

YOUNGSTOWN

A pharmacist who pleaded guilty to intentionally diluting prescription antibiotics will never again be permitted to work as a pharmacist.

Ernest Perrin, 28, of Boardman, faced several charges related to the acts which occurred while he was a pharmacist at the Select Specialty Hospital Regional Pharmacy on Market Street in Boardman and pleaded guilty to illegal processing of drug documents and tampering with evidence earlier this year.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas court sentenced Perrin to five years’ probation and 100 hours community service. Perrin will also undergo mental health treatment.

In February 2017, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Perrin’s pharmacy license and claimed his continued practice would “present a danger of immediate and serious harm to others.”

The infractions occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23.

The pharmacy board claimed Perrin administered 105 vials of one antibiotic when his pharmacy only ordered nine vials. In three other cases, Perrin administered a greater number of vials than the pharmacy possessed.