Pharmacist pleads guilty to diluting antibiotics, loses license
YOUNGSTOWN
A pharmacist who pleaded guilty to intentionally diluting prescription antibiotics will never again be permitted to work as a pharmacist.
Ernest Perrin, 28, of Boardman, faced several charges related to the acts which occurred while he was a pharmacist at the Select Specialty Hospital Regional Pharmacy on Market Street in Boardman and pleaded guilty to illegal processing of drug documents and tampering with evidence earlier this year.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas court sentenced Perrin to five years’ probation and 100 hours community service. Perrin will also undergo mental health treatment.
In February 2017, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Perrin’s pharmacy license and claimed his continued practice would “present a danger of immediate and serious harm to others.”
The infractions occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23.
The pharmacy board claimed Perrin administered 105 vials of one antibiotic when his pharmacy only ordered nine vials. In three other cases, Perrin administered a greater number of vials than the pharmacy possessed.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 31, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Pharmacist accused of diluting drugs pleads guilty
- January 30, 2018 11:54 a.m.
Boardman pharmacist pleads guilty in court
- January 30, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Suspended Boardman pharmacist pleads guilty
- March 28, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Law firm gets big ad response
- March 7, 2017 midnight
Appointed to park board
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.