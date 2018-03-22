oddly enough

Freedom-loving cow no longer roaming with bison

WARSAW, Poland

A Polish scientist says a cow that drew international headlines while roaming free much of the winter with a herd of bison in eastern Poland has apparently been captured and removed from the herd.

The reddish-brown, freedom-loving cow had been spotted in January following bison across fields bordering the Bialowieza Forest.

Rafal Kowalczyk, a bison expert with the Polish Academy of Sciences who photographed the unusual sight, said he knows from witnesses that the cow was immobilized and captured some weeks ago, apparently by a farmer.

Previously, Kowalczyk had described the case as exceptional but risky. Mating would have been dangerous to the cow if she gave birth to a large hybrid calf, and also bad for the gene pool of Poland’s endangered bison population.

Veteran inaccurately declared dead in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Federal officials have discovered a North Carolina veteran isn’t dead yet.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that 81-year-old Charles Covell of Fayetteville was surprised to learn that he had been declared dead by the Veterans Affairs Department last month.

Covell’s wife realized something was wrong when a monthly disabilities payment was not deposited in their account. They learned a death certificate for a Charles Covell was filed in January.

Covell spent 12 years in the Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg.

A spokeswoman from U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson’s office said the VA has said the mistake had been corrected.

Blimp tows water skier across California lake

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.

Yes, that was a blimp towing a water skier across the surface of a Southern California lake.

The Press-Enterprise reported that the blimp towed skier Kari McCollum for 6.9 miles at Lake Elsinore.

The newspaper said that’s a new record, according to Philip Robertson, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records.

The old mark for a water skier being towed by a blimp or airship was nearly 5 miles.

The companies sponsoring the event included T-Mobile and AirSign, an aerial advertising company.

Associated Press