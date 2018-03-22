New date set for Dwight Yoakam concert at W.D. Packard Music Hall

WARREN — Last month’s postponed Dwight Yoakam concert at W.D. Packard Music Hall has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

The concert was originally scheduled for Feb. 22 but the country music artist was unable to perform because he had bronchitis and laryngitis.

Tickets are $85, $59 and $39 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the Oct. 2 concert.