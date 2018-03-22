BUSINESS DIGEST

Movers + Shakers at Soap Gallery

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Flea announced the Movers + Shakers: A Community Meetup for Creatives will take place at The Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St. from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.

Featured speakers include Bergen Giordani of One Hot Cookie; Matt Campbell of Branch Street Coffee Roasters; Melissa Smith of 1820 House Candles; Dennis Schiraldi of DOYO Live; Marisa Sergi of RedHead Wine; and Deanna Fusillo of SassyGirl Media.

The event is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Shepherd job fair for direct-care staff

Shepherd of the Valley will have a job fair for direct-care staff (nurses and aides) at the corporate office, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Jobs are available at the Boardman, Howland, Niles and Poland locations and the home health agency. Open interviews will be conducted.

Apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For information, contact Kelly Kenyhercz Hall, corporate recruiter, at 330-530-4038, ext. 2043 or kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.

Ribbon-cutting for Kyra Restaurant

HOWLAND

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kyra Restaurant & Wine Bar, 5000 E. Market St., Suite No. 14, at 3 p.m. Friday.

Realizing a lifelong dream, Sedat Olgun started his venture and is opening his first restaurant in Howland. Kyra, the namesake of the restaurant, in Turkish stands for peace, kindness and the biggest favor from God. This holds true for Sedat as he named the restaurant after one of his dearest loves, his only son, Kyra.

Visit www.kyrarestaurant.com for information.

Board, commission approve acquisition

WYOMISSING, PA.

Penn National Gaming Inc. announced Wednesday the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the West Virginia Lottery Commission approved the company’s pending acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.

The completion of the proposed transaction is contingent on receipt of additional regulatory approvals, as well as certain other conditions.

Penn National Gaming owns and operates Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown.

Saccone concedes House race to Lamb

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat to Democrat Conor Lamb on Wednesday night in a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, more than a week after the end of a remarkable race that has shaken GOP confidence ahead of the November midterm elections.

Lamb, 33, claimed the seat by about 750 votes in a Republican-held district that President Donald Trump won by almost 20 percentage points just 16 months ago.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1248.031.56

Aqua America, .71 33.64-0.20

Avalon Holdings,2.210.07

Chemical Bank, .2757.670.26

Community Health Sys.4.28 0.12

Cortland Bancorp, .2824.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.250.05

First Energy, 1.44 34.010.27

Fifth/Third, .5233.690.16

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00

FNB Corp., .4814.28-0.08

General Motors, 1.5237.610.72

General Electric, .9213.900.26

Huntington Bank, .28 15.910.08

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.940.30

Key Corp, .3420.980.05

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 28.74-0.19

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 181.981.59

PNC, 2.20159.130.28

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60154.45-0.13

Stoneridge 28.810.02

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.990.04

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.