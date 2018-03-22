Man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

WARREN

Mark Johnson, 59, of Lyntz Townline Road in Lordstown, pleaded guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to two counts of gross sexual imposition involving touching offenses against two girls – age 10 and 12 – last summer.

Johnson will be sentenced in about five weeks, after the county Adult Probation Department conducts a pre-sentence investigation. Johnson could get up to 18 months in prison on each count, but he also could get probation. He will be classified as a sex offender with registration requirements at the sheriff’s office for 15 years.